Warm Relations With Trump Appears To Benefit Sinclair Broadcasting Sinclair Broadcasting Group owns more local television stations than any other company in the country. Critics say the company favors the Trump White House and that in exchange, the FCC has eased restrictions on its efforts at exapnsion.

Warm Relations With Trump Appears To Benefit Sinclair Broadcasting Warm Relations With Trump Appears To Benefit Sinclair Broadcasting Warm Relations With Trump Appears To Benefit Sinclair Broadcasting Audio will be available later today. Sinclair Broadcasting Group owns more local television stations than any other company in the country. Critics say the company favors the Trump White House and that in exchange, the FCC has eased restrictions on its efforts at exapnsion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor