After Staffer Scandal, Rep. Etsy Won't Seek Re-Election Because her chief of staff allegedly abused one of her other employees and wasn't immediately fired, Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut has announced she won't run for re-election. After she did let him go, Esty wrote him a strong letter of recommendation.

