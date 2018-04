Trade Tariffs And Tech Sector Worries Bring Down Stocks The stock market saw a major sell-off Monday, with technology companies seeing particularly steep declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index lost 2.7 percent.

Trade Tariffs And Tech Sector Worries Bring Down Stocks Trade Tariffs And Tech Sector Worries Bring Down Stocks Trade Tariffs And Tech Sector Worries Bring Down Stocks Audio will be available later today. The stock market saw a major sell-off Monday, with technology companies seeing particularly steep declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index lost 2.7 percent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor