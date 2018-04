Israel's Prime Minister Decides Thousands Of African Migrants Must Leave Country Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled plans to let some African migrants stay in Israel and send others elsewhere. His supporters say it would draw more migrants to Israel, where they say migrants aren't welcome.

