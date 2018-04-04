Accessibility links

In 'The Lookout,' Laura Veirs Sings An Ode To Stable Love The folk singer-songwriter, who recently released an album with Neko Case and k.d. lang, stops by opbmusic to perform its title track and more.
In 'The Lookout,' Laura Veirs Sings An Ode To Stable Love

April Baer

From opbmusic.org

Many songwriters have absorbed and reflected on the angst of 2018, and Laura Veirs is no exception. But what a welcome feat of alchemy she performs. The title track from her new album, The Lookout, picks up threads of unease and alienation, then weaves them into a tight, sunny tribute to Veirs' husband, the producer Tucker Martine. By tapping into a love that doesn't have to be pursued or pined for, she conveys complete emotional availability.

In "Seven Falls," Veirs lays down a gorgeous, silvery-toned melody that contrasts with lyrics about a relationship laden with friction. She said she took inspiration from a stack of old postcards Martine gave her depicting Western scenes. "I was looking through these old photographs," reminiscent of scenes she'd experienced as a kid on Colorado. "And there were words in there, like 'catamount' and 'ivywild' — these Western wild words I hadn't used before. I liked the sound of them. I didn't care what they meant!"

Head to opbmusic.org for the full interview and more performances.