Fleetwood Mac Charts, 41 Years Later Fleetwood Mac's 1977 song "Dreams" is hitting no. 16 on a top rock chart because of its newfound popularity in Twitter memes.
Strange News

Heard on Morning Edition

Fleetwood Mac's 1977 song "Dreams" is hitting no. 16 on a top rock chart because of its newfound popularity in Twitter memes.

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 1: Fleetwood Mac (from left: Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood) on September 1, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. The group's classic single "Dreams" entered the Billboard charts again this week based off a meme's popularity. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty hide caption

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 1: Fleetwood Mac (from left: Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood) on September 1, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. The group's classic single "Dreams" entered the Billboard charts again this week based off a meme's popularity.

