Thanks To A Tweet, Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' Is On The Charts

Fleetwood Mac's classic work has gotten a chart push from a piece of Internet virality centered around an intellectual color guard.

The band's seminal album, Rumours, has risen to the thirteenth spot on the Top Rock Albums chart, up from the 21st position, while the single "Dreams" is now sitting at No. 14 on the Top Rock Songs chart, as Billboard reports. (Rumours still holds the record for dominating the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for 31 weeks, the longest period for an album made by a group.)

This also isn't the first time Fleetwood Mac have been associated with a marching band. The video for the title track of 1979's Tusk was performed with the help of the USC Trojan Marching Band, and Lindsey Buckingham reunited with the school in 2015 for an encore performance.

Better late than never, right?