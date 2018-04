Memphis Remembers Martin Luther King Jr. Memphis is holding events to remember civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated 50 years ago this Wednesday.

Memphis Remembers Martin Luther King Jr. Memphis Remembers Martin Luther King Jr. Memphis Remembers Martin Luther King Jr. Audio will be available later today. Memphis is holding events to remember civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated 50 years ago this Wednesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor