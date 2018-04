China Announces New Retaliatory Tariffs China announced new tariffs on U.S. products in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.

China Announces New Retaliatory Tariffs World China Announces New Retaliatory Tariffs China Announces New Retaliatory Tariffs Audio will be available later today. China announced new tariffs on U.S. products in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese products. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor