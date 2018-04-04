The song "Alligator Bride" began life as a hushed solo affair, a 3 a.m. song, all quiet palm strums and vulnerable, fragile melodies. When I took it to the guys in rehearsal, thinking maybe they could sprinkle some light emotional dust on it here and there, Dan, our guitarist, suggested we try the full-on fuzzy roll-and-tumble version that you hear now. When I got back to the border motel that night and listened to the rehearsal recording, I loved it. In its new skin it sounded like late-'70s/early-'80s live Crazy Horse to me — and who doesn't love that?!

The lyrics originally came to me while scratching out rough poetry about "America" — the past, the present, the future of the country and what it meant to be American in 2016 (the year the lyrics were written). I was trying to grapple with what it meant to still carry the dreams and the memories and myths of the collective American conscious and unconscious and to stand on the cusp of the very real ending of any semblance of "old America" while being swept into an extremely fast future experience — one that is proving too slippery for us to keep up with our very perceptions of it.

Despite some of the steps forward the country had made in the previous decade, I saw America as grappling with a very real spiritual and identity crisis in early 2016. The country was boiling over from the center with a complex blend of hope and hopelessness, idealism and consumer nihilism, joy and anger, suffering and salvation. I wanted to endow the song with the echoes of that complex soul-leakage in simple terms; the wonders of our myths, our weirdness, our fearsome and too often wrong-headed individuality, our quickness to slip into the electrified momentum of the zeitgeist and, of course, at the center of it all, The American Dream; 330 million different little flames, unique to each human in the collective, carried together in a blinding, beautiful fireball that often burns and casts off as many in its orbit as it illuminates.

By chance, we recorded the song "Alligator Bride" on the evening of the presidential election, Nov. 8, 2016. As we emerged from the tracking room at the Mansion basement in Chinatown and saw the news and the results coming in, the song and its lyrics instantly took on an entirely new set of layers of meaning and, of course, the intangible, the absolute weirdness, the bombast and the roving definition of what it means to be an American in 2016 shifted once again beneath our feet and the future continued on, faster than most of us have properly figured out how to be in it.