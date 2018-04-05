Accessibility links

Watch Rising Country Star Jade Bird Play 'The Tonight Show' The 2018 Slingshot artist wowed at SXSW for her super-charged vocal performances, and she matches that intensity with a rendition of "Lottery" for Jimmy Fallon.
NPR logo Watch Rising Country Star Jade Bird Play 'The Tonight Show'

SlingshotSlingshot

Public Radio's Artist Incubator

Slingshot

Watch Rising Country Star Jade Bird Play 'The Tonight Show'

Enlarge this image

Slingshot artist Jade Bird performs her song "Lottery" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Slingshot artist Jade Bird performs her song "Lottery" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The British singer-songwriter and 2018 Slingshot artist was a critical and fan favorite last month at SXSW, and she seems to be riding that success all the way to one of late night television's biggest stages, The Tonight Show. Often described as an Americana artist (which is delightfully ironic given her U.K. passport), Jade Bird blends country music and flavors of honky-tonk to create crisp songs about the sharp sting of love.

Tuesday night, Bird stopped by Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center to play her witty single "Lottery" off her upcoming debut album. The recorded version smooths over the grit of her voice, but she leans into it for a blistering live performance.

YouTube

SlingshotSlingshot

Public Radio's Artist Incubator