Watch Rising Country Star Jade Bird Play 'The Tonight Show'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andrew Lipovsky/NBC Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The British singer-songwriter and 2018 Slingshot artist was a critical and fan favorite last month at SXSW, and she seems to be riding that success all the way to one of late night television's biggest stages, The Tonight Show. Often described as an Americana artist (which is delightfully ironic given her U.K. passport), Jade Bird blends country music and flavors of honky-tonk to create crisp songs about the sharp sting of love.

Tuesday night, Bird stopped by Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center to play her witty single "Lottery" off her upcoming debut album. The recorded version smooths over the grit of her voice, but she leans into it for a blistering live performance.