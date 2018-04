Brazilian Court Ruling May Hinder Lula's Comeback Attempt Brazil's supreme court ruled ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva may be sent to prison while he appeals his corruption conviction. He leads in opinion polls ahead of October's presidential vote.

Brazil's supreme court ruled ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva may be sent to prison while he appeals his corruption conviction. He leads in opinion polls ahead of October's presidential vote.