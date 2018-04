Black Man Fatally Shot In NYC After Police Mistake Metal Pipe For Gun Police officers in New York City fatally shot a black man after mistaking a metal pipe for a gun. Witnesses say the man, Saheed Vassell, 34, was not given a chance to surrender, but was shot to death immediately.

