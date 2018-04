Are Humans Biologically Programmed To Fear What They Don't Understand? In a world increasingly drawn to the black-and-white of defined categories, Allie n Steve Mullen has found living in between those categories to be invigorating. They switch between male and female throughout each day, based on their activities.

Are Humans Biologically Programmed To Fear What They Don't Understand? Humans Are Humans Biologically Programmed To Fear What They Don't Understand? Are Humans Biologically Programmed To Fear What They Don't Understand? Audio will be available later today. In a world increasingly drawn to the black-and-white of defined categories, Allie n Steve Mullen has found living in between those categories to be invigorating. They switch between male and female throughout each day, based on their activities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor