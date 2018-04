How Residents Of Texas Border Towns Are Reacting To Trump's Plan To Send National Guard National Guard troops have been stationed on the Texas border with Mexico for most of the past decade. Some folks including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott welcome the latest plan to send troops from President Donald Trump while others remain skeptical.

How Residents Of Texas Border Towns Are Reacting To Trump's Plan To Send National Guard National How Residents Of Texas Border Towns Are Reacting To Trump's Plan To Send National Guard How Residents Of Texas Border Towns Are Reacting To Trump's Plan To Send National Guard Audio will be available later today. National Guard troops have been stationed on the Texas border with Mexico for most of the past decade. Some folks including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott welcome the latest plan to send troops from President Donald Trump while others remain skeptical. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor