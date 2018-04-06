Everything Good

Today we introduce you to Allie and Steve, who is one person. For half the day she can be Allie and the other half he is Steve. For many of us this would be a disorienting experience. But after a shattering experience in their life, Allie/Steve has learned to live comfortably in this in between space. And Allie/Steve has lessons to teach us about the beauty of not retreating to black and white. We also talk to a woman who suffers from a little known condition called "maladaptive daydreaming." She is who is so addicted to her fantasy life that she's finding it hard to manage her real one.

Special thanks to the following musicians:

Peals for the song "Trillium" from their album Honey (courtesy of Rough Trade Publishing)

Lucy Stone and Grave Goods for their song "Up At Night"