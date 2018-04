Is This What A Trade War Looks Like? It started as tariffs on steel and aluminum. Are China and the U.S. now in a trade war? NPR's David Greene puts this question to Glenn Hubbard, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Is This What A Trade War Looks Like? Economy Is This What A Trade War Looks Like? Is This What A Trade War Looks Like? Audio will be available later today. It started as tariffs on steel and aluminum. Are China and the U.S. now in a trade war? NPR's David Greene puts this question to Glenn Hubbard, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor