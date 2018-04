Dad Interrupts Marriage Proposal With 'Say No' Sign Levi Bliss proposed to his girlfriend Allison Barron near a hill in Nevada. Then her dad stood on top of the nearby hill with a sign: "Say no." It was a joke, though. She said yes.

Levi Bliss proposed to his girlfriend Allison Barron near a hill in Nevada. Then her dad stood on top of the nearby hill with a sign: "Say no." It was a joke, though. She said yes.