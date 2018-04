Howard University Students Continue Protests The president of Howard University in Washington, D.C. faces the results of a no-confidence vote from Howard's faculty. Students there have been protesting for more than a week.

The president of Howard University in Washington, D.C. faces the results of a no-confidence vote from Howard's faculty. Students there have been protesting for more than a week.