Accessibility links

Julie Lythcott-Haims: What's The Harm In Overparenting? Former Stanford dean Julie Lythcott-Haims says overinvolved parents prevent kids from developing agency. She urges parents to focus on what's more important: unconditional love ... and chores.
NPR logo

Julie Lythcott-Haims: What's The Harm In Overparenting?

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/600090114/600099858" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Julie Lythcott-Haims: What's The Harm In Overparenting?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Julie Lythcott-Haims: What's The Harm In Overparenting?

Julie Lythcott-Haims: What's The Harm In Overparenting?

Listen · 12:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/600090114/600099858" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Turning Kids Into Grown-Ups.

About Julie Lythcott-Haims's TED Talk

Former Stanford dean Julie Lythcott-Haims says overinvolved parents prevent kids from developing agency. She urges parents to focus on what's more important: unconditional love ... and chores.

About Julie Lythcott-Haims

Julie Lythcott-Haims formerly served as dean of freshmen and undergraduate advising for more than a decade at Stanford University.

She is the author of How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success (2015) and Real American: A Memoir (2017).

Julie is a graduate of Stanford University, Harvard Law School, and California College of the Arts.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.