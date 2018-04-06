Peggy Orenstein: How Should We Talk To Our Kids About Sex?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Turning Kids Into Grown-Ups.

About Peggy Orenstein's TED Talk

Author Peggy Orenstein warns if parents don't educate kids about sex — the media will. She says that leads to risky behavior — and keeps young women from expecting equality in sexual relationships.

About Peggy Orenstein

For the past 25 years, Peggy Orenstein has written extensively on a wide range of issues affecting girls and women. From princess culture, to the adolescent confidence gap, to sex, she reveals uncomfortable truths about the role of girls and women in our culture — and its consequences.

She is the author of Girls And Sex, Schoolgirls, Cinderella Ate My Daughter, and most recently, Don't Call Me Princess. She is also a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine.