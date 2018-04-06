Accessibility links

Aala El-Khani: How Do You Help Kids Cope With Trauma? Children in war zones experience unimaginable hardship, says Dr. Aala El-Khani. She says parents must play a major role in helping children survive — even thrive — in the wake of trauma.
Aala El-Khani: How Do You Help Kids Cope With Trauma?

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Turning Kids Into Grown-Ups.

About Aala El-Khani's TED Talk

Children in war zones experience unimaginable hardship, says Dr. Aala El-Khani. She says parents must play a major role in helping children survive — even thrive — in the wake of trauma.

About Aala El-Khani

Dr. Aala El-Khani is a humanitarian psychologist, as well as a Research Associate at the University of Manchester Division of Psychology and Mental Health. Currently, she also works as a consultant for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, where she develops and evaluates skills programs for families that have experienced conflict and displacement.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.