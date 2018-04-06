Police In Northeast Ohio Investigating Reports Of 'Zombie-Like' Raccoons Police in Youngstown, Ohio have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely. The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, not rabies. The viral disease causes coughing, tremors, and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

Police In Northeast Ohio Investigating Reports Of 'Zombie-Like' Raccoons Animals Police In Northeast Ohio Investigating Reports Of 'Zombie-Like' Raccoons Police In Northeast Ohio Investigating Reports Of 'Zombie-Like' Raccoons Audio will be available later today. Police in Youngstown, Ohio have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely. The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, not rabies. The viral disease causes coughing, tremors, and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.