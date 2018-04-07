Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, panel. It is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Peter, police in Germany came to the aid of a man who called them for assistance in doing what?

PETER GROSZ: He needed help being less German?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: He needed help with - a hint.

SAGAL: He needed help in much the same way you were asking me for help. No, I...

GROSZ: That's like a Mobius strip...

SAGAL: No, no, no, no, no, no.

(CROSSTALK)

SAGAL: This is hard to do. But you need a hint.

GROSZ: He needed assistance breaking up with his girlfriend?

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: That's very funny.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: A man in Germany - he just didn't know how to broach this topic with his girlfriend, so he asked the police to help him. It went great. Trust us, there's nothing more soothing than flashing lights in front of your house and a guy on a megaphone going (imitating megaphone) it's not you, it's - it's you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: (Imitating megaphone) He's just at a space in his life right now. He needs to work out his own issues.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Put down the wedding registry...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: ...And walk out of the apartment.

SAGAL: What actually happened - and this is kind of heartwarming - is he walked into a police station in Germany, and he said, I've got this problem. I've got to break up with my girlfriend, and I don't know how to do it. And a German female police officer said OK and talked to him and gave him some ideas on how to do it. It's very helpful - really, it's nice. In our country, the advice from the police would have been a lot shootier.

