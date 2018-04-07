Prediction

Our panelists predict after the "Who Bit Beyoncé Scandal," what will be the next big celebrity mystery.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big celebrity scandal? - Roy Blount Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Why is it not news when I bite Beyonce?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Congress will open an investigation into which genius hired Stormy Daniels to run The Weather Channel.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Good idea - and Mr. Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: What is the exact date on the calendar when Scott Pruitt will be fired and appear on "Dancing With The Stars?"

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Roxanne Roberts and Peter Grosz. Thanks to Tom Rieland and everyone at WOSU. Thanks to the crew here at the Palace Theatre and our fabulous audience in Columbus, Ohio.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening out in the world. I am Peter Sagal, and we will all see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

