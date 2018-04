Russia's Inroads In Africa The U.N. recently allowed Russia to start selling weapons to the Central African Republic. It's just one way Russia is trying to build up influence on the continent again, as the U.S. turns inward.

Russia's Inroads In Africa The U.N. recently allowed Russia to start selling weapons to the Central African Republic. It's just one way Russia is trying to build up influence on the continent again, as the U.S. turns inward.