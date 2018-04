Maryland Lawmakers Move To Ban Gay Conversion Therapy A bill banning conversion therapy for LGBT minors played out in a very personal way in the Maryland legislature. Erin Cox of the Baltimore Sun tells NPR's Michel Martin about the family drama.

Maryland Lawmakers Move To Ban Gay Conversion Therapy Law Maryland Lawmakers Move To Ban Gay Conversion Therapy Maryland Lawmakers Move To Ban Gay Conversion Therapy Audio will be available later today. A bill banning conversion therapy for LGBT minors played out in a very personal way in the Maryland legislature. Erin Cox of the Baltimore Sun tells NPR's Michel Martin about the family drama. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor