Huntington Beach Mayor Disagrees With California's Sanctuary Law Nearly a dozen local governments in California have voted to oppose that state's sanctuary measure. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Mayor Mike Posey of Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach Mayor Disagrees With California's Sanctuary Law National Huntington Beach Mayor Disagrees With California's Sanctuary Law Huntington Beach Mayor Disagrees With California's Sanctuary Law Audio will be available later today. Nearly a dozen local governments in California have voted to oppose that state's sanctuary measure. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Mayor Mike Posey of Huntington Beach. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor