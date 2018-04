Syrian Government Blamed In Chemical Attack That Killed Dozens Dozens of Syrians choked to death after a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held suburb of Damascus. Aid groups are blaming the government of president Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian Government Blamed In Chemical Attack That Killed Dozens

Dozens of Syrians choked to death after a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held suburb of Damascus. Aid groups are blaming the government of president Bashar al-Assad.