Iraqi Who Toppled Saddam Hussein Statue 15 Years Ago Regrets His Action An Iraqi man who famously took a sledge hammer to a statue of Saddam Hussein during the U.S. invasion 15 years ago looks back at what has happened since.

Iraqi Who Toppled Saddam Hussein Statue 15 Years Ago Regrets His Action Iraqi Who Toppled Saddam Hussein Statue 15 Years Ago Regrets His Action Iraqi Who Toppled Saddam Hussein Statue 15 Years Ago Regrets His Action Audio will be available later today. An Iraqi man who famously took a sledge hammer to a statue of Saddam Hussein during the U.S. invasion 15 years ago looks back at what has happened since. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor