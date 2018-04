Black Parkland Students Feel They're Not Being Heard In Gun Violence Discussion After the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., some students feel like they're being left out of the national discussion about gun violence — even though they were already talking about guns before the shooting happened.

Black Parkland Students Feel They're Not Being Heard In Gun Violence Discussion National Black Parkland Students Feel They're Not Being Heard In Gun Violence Discussion Black Parkland Students Feel They're Not Being Heard In Gun Violence Discussion Audio will be available later today. After the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., some students feel like they're being left out of the national discussion about gun violence — even though they were already talking about guns before the shooting happened. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor