Canadian Community Mourns Loss Of 15 Members Of Youth Hockey Team Over the weekend 15 members of a Canadian youth hockey team were killed in a bus collision in rural Saskatchewan. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to Globe and Mail reporter Carrie Tait about how the community is coping.

