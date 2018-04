Activist Took On Facebook And Won, Long Before Cambridge Analytica Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will testify before congressional lawmakers this week. Noel King talks to Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer whose lawsuit against Facebook led to EU digital privacy regulations.

