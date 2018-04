Kentucky Teacher Will Use 'Fortnite' Video Game In Final Exam Mike McCray, an AP Chemistry teacher in Ohio, made a bet with his class. If their photo of the agreement — written on whiteboard — could get 6,700 retweets, he would make the final exam about the video game Fortnite.

Kentucky Teacher Will Use 'Fortnite' Video Game In Final Exam

Mike McCray, an AP Chemistry teacher in Ohio, made a bet with his class. If their photo of the agreement — written on whiteboard — could get 6,700 retweets, he would make the final exam about the video game Fortnite.