Oklahoma Girl And Singer Blake Shelton Have Textbook In Common

The seven-year-old is excited that she has the same book that the country music star used in 1982. Her mom is less excited — thinking the decades-old book should be replaced with a newer version.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A 7-year-old in Oklahoma discovered a historic artifact - her elementary school reading book, "Look Away (Keys To Reading)." In it, she discovered the name Blake Shelton. The country star wrote his name when he had the very same book in 1982. Her mom was less excited. Oklahoma teachers are demanding money for schools, and the mother realized Blake Shelton's old signature is in her daughter's book because that book is almost 40 years old. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.