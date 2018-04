Trump Blasts FBI After His Attorney's Office Is Raided President Trump has lashed out at federal investigators after agents raided his personal attorney's office. It was not immediately clear why investigators targeted Michael Cohen.

Trump Blasts FBI After His Attorney's Office Is Raided

President Trump has lashed out at federal investigators after agents raided his personal attorney's office. It was not immediately clear why investigators targeted Michael Cohen.