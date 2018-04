National Guard Troops Sent To The U.S.-Mexico Border The Pentagon has authorized sending up to 4,000 troops to support the security mission there. The president called for the deployment to counter "a surge of illegal activity on the southern border."

National Guard Troops Sent To The U.S.-Mexico Border National Guard Troops Sent To The U.S.-Mexico Border National Guard Troops Sent To The U.S.-Mexico Border Audio will be available later today. The Pentagon has authorized sending up to 4,000 troops to support the security mission there. The president called for the deployment to counter "a surge of illegal activity on the southern border." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor