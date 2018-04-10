Rock Stars' Handwriting Has Been Turned Into Fonts

Songwriters Fonts lets you channel rock stars of the past by downloading a program that lets you write in their script. Besides Kurt Cobain, there's also the David Bowie or Leonard Cohen fonts.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, currently writing the news in a font called Arial. But if I was working on, say, my newest album of alternative rock, maybe I'd be better served writing in a font called Kurt, which reflects the handwriting style of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Songwriters Fonts lets you channel rock stars of the past by downloading a program that lets you write in their script. Besides Kurt Cobain, there's also David Bowie and Leonard Cohen fonts, although musical inspiration not guaranteed. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.