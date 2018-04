Caring For Migrants Is As Important As Opposing Abortion, Pope Says In a pronouncement, Pope Francis challenges conservative thinkers who claim to know the true mission of the Church. Defending migrants, he says, is as important as defending the rights of the unborn.

Caring For Migrants Is As Important As Opposing Abortion, Pope Says Religion Caring For Migrants Is As Important As Opposing Abortion, Pope Says Caring For Migrants Is As Important As Opposing Abortion, Pope Says Audio will be available later today. In a pronouncement, Pope Francis challenges conservative thinkers who claim to know the true mission of the Church. Defending migrants, he says, is as important as defending the rights of the unborn. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor