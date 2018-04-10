Federal Court Rules Employers Can't Pay Women Less Than Men Based On Prior Salary In a unanimous ruling, a federal appeals court has ruled that employers can't pay women less than men just because they made less at a previous job. The court said a woman's prior salary, whether considered on its own or along with other factors, can't be used to justify paying a female employee less than her male counterpart.

