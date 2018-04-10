Accessibility links

Lawmakers Question Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg About Data Privacy Lapses Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is answering to dozens of senators Tuesday, after it was reported that some 87 million Facebook users' data was harvested by Cambridge Analytica. The testimony comes one week after the extent of the breach was revealed, but the company is facing questions beyond the data breach.
