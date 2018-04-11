Dinosaur Skeletons Are Now Living Room Designer Accessories

An auction house in France is auctioning off the skeletons of two Jurassic-era dinosaurs. The auction house says that meat-eating dinosaurs fetch a higher price than herbivores.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. All right. Among the things you might expect to find at an upscale auction house - priceless paintings, antique furniture - today an auction house in France is putting the skeletons of two Jurassic-era dinosaurs up for sale. This is a growing trend, apparently - dinosaur skeletons being used to decorate people's living rooms. The auction house says that meat-eating dinos fetch a higher price than herbivores. The reason, they say, is simple. People like the teeth. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.