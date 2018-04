Putting Your Life Back Together After A School Shooting In 2015, Hannah Miles was attending Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., when a gunman opened fire on a classroom — killing 10 people. Once the media left, Miles had to confront reality.

Putting Your Life Back Together After A School Shooting National Putting Your Life Back Together After A School Shooting Putting Your Life Back Together After A School Shooting Audio will be available later today. In 2015, Hannah Miles was attending Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., when a gunman opened fire on a classroom — killing 10 people. Once the media left, Miles had to confront reality. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor