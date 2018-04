During Office Raid, Trump Attorney Says Agents Were 'Courteous' The FBI this week raided the offices of President Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen. David Greene talks to former federal prosecutor Ken White about what that might mean for the president.

During Office Raid, Trump Attorney Says Agents Were 'Courteous' Law During Office Raid, Trump Attorney Says Agents Were 'Courteous' During Office Raid, Trump Attorney Says Agents Were 'Courteous' Audio will be available later today. The FBI this week raided the offices of President Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen. David Greene talks to former federal prosecutor Ken White about what that might mean for the president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor