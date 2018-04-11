If You Eat A Really Hot Pepper, Brace For A 'Thunderclap' Headache

As part of a contest, a Michigan man ate a Carolina Reaper, one of the world's hottest peppers. He started dry heaving and had "thunderclap" headaches which can signal bleeding in the brain. He's OK.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The other night, a bartender said to me, hey, try my fiery hot margarita. It's made with Guatemalan chiltepin peppers. I did. I sweat it all over his bar. I had not read a story out this week about a guy in Michigan. As part of a contest, he ate a Carolina Reaper, one of the world's hottest peppers. He started dry heaving and had thunderclap headaches, which can signal bleeding in the brain. The guy's OK, but doctors warn that crazy peppers can do this - not worth it. It's MORNING EDITION.

