House Speaker Paul Ryan To Retire This Fall

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

News this morning - House Speaker Paul Ryan is not going to be seeking re-election this fall. NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis learned this from a source familiar with Speaker Ryan's decision, and Sue joins me in the studio. Hi, Sue.

SUSAN DAVIS, BYLINE: Hey, David.

GREENE: So why is Ryan deciding this now?

DAVIS: Paul Ryan has always said he takes the spring time to consult mainly with his wife to make decisions every two years whether he's - whether or not he's going to run for re-election. There has been a lot of speculation about what he was going to do this year. Congress is just coming back from this two-week spring recess - this time where he makes this decision. And apparently, he has made the surprise decision that he will not run for re-election in 2018. But he will serve out the term. I want to make clear, he is not stepping down today. He just will not run for re-election again this fall.

GREENE: OK. So not stepping down from his seat, also not stepping down as speaker. I mean, he's going to stay in that role through.

DAVIS: That's correct. He will serve as speaker through the end of this Congress.

GREENE: What does this say about the Republican Party right now and their level of confidence that they can hold their majorities in Congress?

DAVIS: It will certainly not be interpreted as a sign of confidence in that Republicans are also facing very strong headwinds going into the midterms. Democrats have a lot of built-in advantages this year. They need to pick up about two dozen seats to take control of the House. And also with the speaker leaving his Wisconsin - his Janesville-area seat - this also puts his own seat in play for a potential Democratic pickup. It also hurts fundraising, which a primary job of the speaker is to raise money for the party. And donors tend to be less willing to write checks to people they know aren't going to be around anymore.

GREENE: What was his relationship with President Trump, and could that be playing into his decision potentially?

DAVIS: He had a complicated relationship with the president. I think in recent months, particularly since they passed the 2017 tax cuts, it's been in a very strong position. He has not been in an antagonistic mode with the White House. And he would say that he has a very strong relationship with the president. I think he did, in some ways, what he came here to do. I think the tax cut legislation and passing that was - in some ways, he saw that as his legacy and was time to move on. And it's always important to remember that he never wanted this job. He did not want to be speaker. He never held ambition to be speaker. He was the consensus candidate when John Boehner, likewise, shocked his Republican colleagues and made an announcement he would be stepping down as speaker. So he always sort of saw himself as a placeholder speaker - a temporary speaker. And it's time to move on.

GREENE: But, I mean, he was speaker. He ran for vice president.

DAVIS: Yeah.

GREENE: I mean, clearly has political ambition. Do you have a sense for what he might want next? Is - could there be a run for president at some point or...

DAVIS: He's young. He has young kids. Oftentimes, politicians at this point in their life like to go make some money. I don't doubt that Paul Ryan will have an ability to make money. As much as he likes to talk about not being a Washington guy - he's a Wisconsin guy - he's been a career politician his whole life. You know, he's young. Whether or not he has future political ambitions is a really open question because this is part of the story of the evolving Republican Party - that the conservatism of Paul Ryan is not the conservatism of the Republican Party in 2018. It's much more in the mold of Donald Trump. And is there any oxygen on a national level for a guy like Paul Ryan?

GREENE: Are there obvious people who might lead the party, either as speaker or minority leader, depending on what happens in this election?

DAVIS: Sure. This is going to scramble the entire leadership lineup. The two names you're going to hear the most about are Kevin McCarthy - he is currently the majority leader. He wanted to be speaker before but couldn't get the votes. He is likely to go in for that again - and Steve Scalise. He's the number three House Republican, the majority whip. He is well-known in this country, in part because of the shooting at a congressional baseball game in which he sustained a severe injury and survived, and is a very popular Republican in the House.

GREENE: OK. Just the news again - House Speaker Paul Ryan is not going to be running for re-election this fall. Talking about that with NPR's Susan Davis. Thanks, Sue.

DAVIS: You're welcome.

