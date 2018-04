Trump Directs Federal Agencies To Strengthen Work Requirements For Public Assistance President Trump has signed an executive order calling for stronger work requirements for public assistance. Supporters say the move will bring down public spending. Opponents worry it will make it harder for some to get the help they need.

Trump Directs Federal Agencies To Strengthen Work Requirements For Public Assistance National Trump Directs Federal Agencies To Strengthen Work Requirements For Public Assistance Trump Directs Federal Agencies To Strengthen Work Requirements For Public Assistance Audio will be available later today. President Trump has signed an executive order calling for stronger work requirements for public assistance. Supporters say the move will bring down public spending. Opponents worry it will make it harder for some to get the help they need. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor