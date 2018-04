Facebook's Zuckerberg Ditches His Signature Hoodie For A Suit At Congress Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave two days of testimony to U.S. lawmakers and for his appearance on Capitol Hill, he forsook his customary t-shirt and hoodie for a tailored suit and a shirt and tie. Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that Zuckerberg is now part of the establishment and as such will need to change his "uniform."