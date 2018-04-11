America's Shrinking Diplomatic Presence In Russia Comes At A Cost For Both Countries After the most recent round of diplomatic expulsions, the U.S. embassy in Moscow has lost vital staff — including those working on important bilateral issues, like Syria, Ukraine and arms control. For ordinary Russians, the cuts at the embassy mean it's virtually impossible to get a U.S. visa in Moscow anymore.

America's Shrinking Diplomatic Presence In Russia Comes At A Cost For Both Countries

After the most recent round of diplomatic expulsions, the U.S. embassy in Moscow has lost vital staff — including those working on important bilateral issues, like Syria, Ukraine and arms control. For ordinary Russians, the cuts at the embassy mean it's virtually impossible to get a U.S. visa in Moscow anymore.