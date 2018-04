How Shohei Ohtani Is Changing Baseball Steve Inskeep talks to ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza about the Los Angeles Angels' pitching-slugging phenom Shohei Ohtani.

How Shohei Ohtani Is Changing Baseball Sports How Shohei Ohtani Is Changing Baseball How Shohei Ohtani Is Changing Baseball Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza about the Los Angeles Angels' pitching-slugging phenom Shohei Ohtani. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor